Say What Now? Illinois Mother of 3 Reportedly Fatally Shot Man Who Wouldn’t Kiss Her

An Illinois woman fatally shot a man because he didn’t kiss her when she asked — and instead kissed his girlfriend.

via Complex:

The Rolling Meadows Police Department shares that 28-year-old mother of three Claudia Resendiz-Florez was arrested Thursday and is being charged with first-degree murder. Officers found 29-year-old James P. Jones suffering from a shot to the chest at the Preserve at Woodfield apartment complex when they responded before 10 p.m., before the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Prosecutors said Resendiz-Florez—who supposedly moved in with Jones and his girlfriend recently, although that’s in dispute—allegedly asked Jones to kiss her while they were drinking, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

She reportedly became jealous when he kissed his girlfriend instead, and after being rejected a second time, Resendiz-Florez pulled out a gun from a couch and shot Jones once in the chest. Prosecutors say Jones tried to lower the gun first.

The Sun-Times reports that the woman also asked Jones’ girlfriend for a kiss, and she also declined. After the shooting took place, the girlfriend called 911 and Resendiz-Florez reportedly confessed to the shooting in custody.

The woman’s attorney, assistant public defender Courtney Smallwood, said her client was living with her family in Des Plaines at the time, not the couple, and is the sole caregiver for three “young children” with a husband she is separated from.

Claudia Resendiz-Florez is currently being held without bail and is expected in court Tuesday.

