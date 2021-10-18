Evander Kane Suspended from 21 Games for Violating NHL's COVID Protocol with a Fake Vaccine Card: 'I Made a Mistake'

Evander Kane has been suspended from 21 regular season NHL games for violating the league’s COVID-19 protocol.

via People:

The league announced Kane’s suspension in a press release on Monday, less than a month after allegations surfaced that he used a fake COVID-19 vaccination card.

The San Jose Sharks left winger will go without pay during his suspension, according to the NHL. He is eligible to return to the team for its Nov. 30 match against the New Jersey Devils.

“I would like to apologize to my teammates, the San Jose Sharks organization, and all Sharks fans for violating the NHL COVID protocols,” Kane said in a statement on Monday. “I made a mistake, one I sincerely regret and take responsibility for. During my suspension, I will continue to participate in counseling to help me make better decisions in the future. When my suspension is over, I plan to return to the ice with great effort, determination, and love for the game of hockey.”

The San Jose Sharks also released a statement on Monday: “While we are encouraged by Evander’s commitment to moving forward, we are extremely disappointed by his disregard for the health and safety protocols put in place by the NHL and the NHLPA.”

In Monday’s statement, the NHL also said it had concluded another investigation into allegations of domestic violence against Kane that his estranged wife made in a recent divorce filing, according to ESPN.

“The National Hockey League also announced today that its concurrent investigation into allegations of domestic abuse made against Kane by his estranged wife, Deanna, could not be substantiated,” the statement read.

Kane has previously been under investigation by the NHL regarding accusations made by his estranged wife. In September, the league announced that it had found no evidence to support her accusations that Kane bet on and threw his own games.

The hockey player spoke out about those claims in August, denying all allegations and offering his cooperation with the NHL’s investigation.

“Unfortunately I would like to address the completely FALSE accusations that my estranged wife and soon to be ex wife has made against me,” he started.

“Even against the advice of my legal team I feel strongly that the public and fans hear this directly from me,” Kane continued. “I have NEVER gambled/bet on Hockey, NEVER gambled/bet on a Sharks game, NEVER gambled/bet on any of my games and NEVER thrown a hockey game.”

Anyone who goes out of their way to get a fake vaccine card is also someone who would bet on their own hockey games.