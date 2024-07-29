Stunna Girl Reveals She Was Shot In the Chest, Shows Graphic Bullet Wound [Photos] | www.lovebscott.com

Stunna Girl is recovering after reportedly getting shot in the chest.

via Complex:

On Sunday (July 28), the rapper and former Baddies star shocked her Instagram followers with news that she’d been shot and hospitalized. On her Instagram Stories, the 26-year-old posted a graphic image of the bullet wound, which appeared to be stitched up.

Stunna Girl also posted an image of a prescription for medication she needed to treat the wound, followed by a message that read, “It hit above my breast and went out my underpit.”

While fans have speculated about the shooting, Stunna Girl hasn’t provided further information besides gratitude for her fans. “I love yall thanks to everyone who’s reached // reaching out,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “My family, friends, homies, supporters ect. I knew I was loved but this showed me just how much everybody really loves & rocks fa me, I know yall aint lettin nun slide n gone paint this mf red bout me!!”

Also extending love was rapper JT, who collaborated with Stunna Girl on track “Lemon Pepper” from her City Cinderella EP.

“Even though I sent my love in real life, I wanna publicly say I’m praying for you!” JT wrote on X. “You’re such a raw & talented girl to me. God gave you a 2nd chance do right with it! Love you.”

Stunna Girl recently went viral for a fight that occurred during a performance in April. In videos of the incident, a man in the audience slapped her backside, prompting a brawl that involved her husband, RichMula500.

She’s truly lucky to be alive.

Y’all laughing and that’s GODS CHILD . Shot in the chest and made it ? Don’t play w her https://t.co/6Zg5izSp4O — stunna girl (@snoopflex) July 28, 2024