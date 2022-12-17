Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's Mother Sends Thanks After His Death: 'I Can't Use Words Right Now' [Photo]

Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ mother is speaking out for the first time after her son’s unexpected death.

via: People

On her Instagram Story Thursday, Alexander issued a statement where she thanked everyone for their support amid this tough time for her family.

“Family and friends, thank you for all the love, prayers and encouragement,” she wrote. “Please know I see all the messages, texts, posts and the phone calls. I can’t use words right now. Please know I will reach out when I can.”

Alexander concluded her post by adding a personal message for her late son. “Stephen Laurel, your mother loves you to eternity and beyond. ? ?,” she said.

Boss died by suicide on Tuesday at age 40. In a statement to PEOPLE on Wednesday, his wife Allison Holker Boss described the kind of person Boss was and reflected on the legacy he’s built.

“Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans,” she said.

“To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt,” she continued. “I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.”

Allison, 34, concluded: “Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

After competing on multiple reality shows like So You Think You Can Dance, Boss found success in various other areas of the entertainment field. His biggest claim to fame was his involvement with The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where he served as a DJ and later a co-executive producer.

In the wake of his passing, emotional tributes poured in from stars like Jennifer Lopez, Ciara, Kerry Washington, Michelle Obama, Jada Pinkett Smith, JoJo Siwa and Cheryl Burke. Boss’s friends from So You Think You Can Dance and Dancing with the Stars also paid tribute to him on social media.

“He was so sweet, kind and generous,” Pinkett Smith wrote. “So many people suffer in silence. I wish he could have known that he didn’t have to. May his beautiful, shining soul rest in the arms of the Great Supreme and may that same Higher Power heal the shattered hearts of his loved ones.”

Boss is survived by his wife Allison as well as his children, Zaia, 3, Maddox, 6, and Weslie, 14.