Report: Megan Thee Stallion's Former Bodyguard Justin Edison Goes Missing Before He's Scheduled to Testify

Megan Thee Stallion, took the stand on Dec. 13 against fellow rapper Tory Lanez, who is on trial for allegedly shooting her in July 2020. Meg, testified in court that Lanez shot at her after an argument the pair had that July night, and how the experience has drained her—both physically and mentally.

“This situation has only been worse for me and it has only made him more famous,” Megan said in court. “I wish he would have just shot and killed me if I knew I would have to go through this torture.”

Tory Lanez, faces charges of assault with a semiautomatic handgun, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. He has pleaded not guilty. He faces more than 20 years in prison if convicted.

There are two witnesses Kelsey Harris—Megan’s former close friend—has already testified and Justin Edison – Megan’s former bodyguard was expected to testify.

The Shade Room is now reporting that Justin Edison can not be found. Meg’s attorney, Alex Spiro, spoke exclusively to The Shade Room and stated: “We recently learned that Justin Edison went missing right before he was scheduled to appear in court.”

TSR has also reported that the LAPD is investigating his disappearance.