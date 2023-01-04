Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's Loved Ones Gather for Small Funeral 3 Weeks After Star's Death

Allison Holker has had a great support system following the death of her husband, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, last month.

via: People

The So You Think You Can Dance star and beloved DJ–turned–producer on The Ellen DeGeneres Show is being memorialized at a small family funeral, a source shares.

Boss, who was died by suicide on Dec. 13 at age 40. His death was confirmed the next day in a statement to PEOPLE by his wife Allison Holker Boss. In her statement, Alison, 34, described the kind of person her husband was and reflected on the legacy he’s built.

“Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans,” she said.

Allison continued, “To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory.”

Concluding her statement, Allison asked for privacy for her family before sending her husband a final message: “Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”