Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Body Found In Hotel Bathroom By Maid After Missing Check-Out Time

More details surrounding the sudden and tragic death of DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss are coming to light.

via: Radar Online

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss was found dead by the maid of an Encino hotel on Tuesday, RadarOnline.com has learned. The manager at Oak Tree Inn — who wished not to be named — tells us exclusively that tWitch checked into the hotel on Monday, arriving at the modest budget-friendly facility without a car.

Despite reports, he revealed no gunshots were heard.

When tWitch failed to check out at 11 AM the following day, the manager said he sent the maid to his room, and she accessed entry with her key. He tells RadarOnline.com that the maid found the star’s body in the bathroom.

After informing the manager about the horrific scene, he dialed 911 to report a shooting. However, he was unable to tell us where tWitch’s wounds were.

The manager tells us no visible suicide note was left, but tWitch did have a small bag with him when he arrived at the hotel, which was found in his room at the time of his death. He said that the police confiscated the bag, which could possibly contain a suicide note.

Sadly, the hotel is just a 14-minute walk from tWitch’s Los Angeles home.

As RadarOnline.com reported, tWitch died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Tuesday. We can confirm his autopsy has been scheduled to take place today.

His friends told us they were “shocked” and in “disbelief” over the news, adding their hearts go out to his wife, Allison Holker, and his children — Weslie Renae (Holker’s daughter who he adopted), Maddox, and Zaia.

Allison confirmed his death with an emotional statement.

“Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.

“To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt,” she continued. “I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.

“Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

The couple had just celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary on Saturday, sharing heartfelt tributes about their love on Monday.

According to reports, Allison went to LAPD on Tuesday to inform them her husband had left home without his car, which she said was not like her husband. It’s unclear why she waited to go to the police when tWitch left the day before.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Allison for comment.