Steph Curry Drills Hole-In-One at American Century's Celebrity Golf Tournament [Video]

Steph Curry is known for taking a ball and putting it into the thing it’s meant to go through from very far away.

via: Complex

The Golden State Warriors star hit an ace on Saturday on the 152-yard, par-three seventh hole at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. Footage of the shot shows Curry sprinting toward the green after making the shot.

Curry’s hole-in-one drew praise from none other than LeBron James, who hopped on Twitter to respond to Steph’s unbelievable shot. “That’s so [insert multiple fire emojis],” LeBron wrote alongside the below clip.

“154 yards is a little longer than 94 feet on a basketball court,” Curry joked with NBC’s Roger Maltbie following the hole-in-one. “I am going to be out of breath for the rest of the day, but for good reason.”

The four-time NBA champion also acknowledged his performance in an interview with ESPN. “Probably one of the better rounds I’ve played ever, considering it was in the tournament,” Curry shared.

The victory doesn’t mean he’s spared from a couple jabs, and the Warriors shared a video of Curry attempting to make a basket without looking. “Steph really tried it,” read the caption.

Steph really tried it ? pic.twitter.com/rtuYNdC6Ek — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 14, 2023

Halfway through his round on Saturday, Curry sat atop the leaderboard with 43 total points for the championship. Mardy Fish slotted in second at 34. Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo won the tournament last year but was tied for 13th as of Saturday.