STARZ Unveils First Look At ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Final Season | lovebscott.com

Ahead of the premiere of the fourth and final season of Power Book II: Ghost, Starz is giving an early look.

via: Vibe

This season showcases new recurring cast members Golden Brooks as Janet Stewart, Monet Tejada’s cousin, Talia Robinson as Elle—the lead singer of a popular Hip-Hop group at Stansfield. Sydney Winbush returns as Anya Covington—Noma’s daughter who is unaware of her mother’s profession—Yung Bleu as “Stokely, and previously announced newbie Michael Ealy as Detective Don Carter.

Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) and Brayden Weston (Gianni Paolo) are seen scheming while at war with season three villain, Noma (Caroline Chikezie). The Tejada siblings Dru (Lovell Adams-Gray), Cane (Woody McClain), and Diana (LaToya Tonodeo) are seen awaiting the fate of their mother, Monet (Mary J. Blige), after Tasha attempts to take her out. Davis McClean (Cliff “Method Man” Smith) is seen managing the fallout from Cooper Saxe’s death and his involvement in the Tejadas’ illegal affairs.

In addition to the aforementioned characters, Alix Lapri, Larenz Tate, and LightSkinKeisha are all set to reprise their roles. New recurring cast members who aren’t pictured include Aaron Dean Eisenberg as Detective Nico Calder, Allison Luff as Detective Felicia Lewis, two officers from Detective Carter’s task force, and Stephanie Sheperd as Perla Tanaka, a law associate helping to defend McClean against his criminal charges.

STARZ promises that Ghost‘s final season will be “explosive with high-adrenaline twists and turns as everyone is on the hunt for revenge.” The network notes, “Each character’s respective motivations fuel their power of choice to dive deeper into the game, fight their way out, or walk a blurry line between the two. As family dynamics are tested and tensions reach their peak, the unpredictable nature of this season will have viewers questioning who you can trust and if your own family will betray you.”

The drama debuts on June 7 at midnight ET on the STARZ app, in honor of the 10th anniversary of Power‘s debut on the network. The second half will premiere on Sept. 6.