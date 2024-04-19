Brian McKnight Fuels Backlash By Calling Biological Kids "Evil,” Praising Step-Daughter | lovebscott.com

Brian McKnight is receiving criticism after his latest posts praised his stepdaughter while referring to his biological children as “evil.”

It’s no secret that Brian McKnight and his children have a complicated relationship, and currently, the performer is facing a great deal of criticism for how differently he speaks about each of them. Earlier this week, he hopped online to respond to a commenter questioning how his biological daughter Briana must feel about being disowned by her father and watching him praise his step-daughter Julia online. Instead of acknowledging Briana, however, he simply referred to Julia as his “one and only daughter.”

“She feels great,” he said of Julia in a clip posted on Instagram. “See, Julia understands the scripture Exodus 20:12, where it says, and I quote, ‘Honor thy father and thy mother that thy days be long upon the land..’ See, she honors us, and in turn, we honor her because she knows how proud of her we are.”

Every time Brian McKnight starts trending I want to cry because I used to LOVE this man's music. But SMH I can't support it anymore. Not everyone is born of married parents, but did he have to call these children "product of sin?" #WWJD

Apparently a product of sin ? pic.twitter.com/Up8PVo8qtO — Nicki Mayo (@nickimayonews) April 18, 2024

In a follow-up video, McKnight responded to a fan coming to his defense, claiming that he had to remove his biological children from his life to find happiness. “In order to live a life that you love, you have to get rid of the evil and the negativity, even if that evil and negativity is related,” he explained. “We want everyone to live a life that they love but in order to do that you have to get rid of that evil and negativity.”

#BrianMcKnight calls his older children a “product of sin” after remarrying and having a new family pic.twitter.com/uSOEaSWX2S — All Tea All Shade (@TeaTimeTips2) April 19, 2024