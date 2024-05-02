Say What Now? Woman Says Lil Kim Dance Moves Saved Her From Apartment Shooting [Video] | lovebscott.com

Lil Kim’s signature pop lock from her iconic “Quiet Storm” feature is being hailed as a heroic dance.

Shariah Taylor, interviewed outside her apartment complex in Alabama, recounted to WTVY News 4 how she narrowly avoided injury after hearing seven shots on April 26, attributing her escape to the rapper’s signature moves.

“Okay. So boom. I’m outside waiting on my mama. I’m just walking you know, minding my business. Then somebody call me like ‘Aye you see them fighting over there?’ So, I lean to the side. Leaning trying to see… cuz I stay ducked off.

“So then, I see some people throwing hands. I’m like what’s going on? But, I couldn’t tell who it was. So, I minded my business,” added Taylor noting minding one’s business is the recommended course of action when emotions are high.

Initially unfazed by the sound of about seven shots, Taylor’s demeanor shifted as she approached her vehicle with her baby in tow.

“So I’m dodging, I’m ducking, I’m dodging, I’m ducking, I’m dodging, doing my ‘Lil Kim’,” she began. “I’m trying to get my baby in the car, then I threw my baby in the backseat and we just sped off,” she continued.

Kim’s iconic dance moves have been a cherished meme on social media ever since stealing the show at the BET Awards years back; originally making heads turn alongside Mobb Deep in their 1999 “Quiet Storm (Remix).”

While Taylor’s mention of Lil Kim brought a moment of levity to a somber situation — marked by two recent murders at the same complex within weeks, she expressed deep concerns about her and her child’s safety.

“I’m a single mother. So, I’m doing this by myself. And you know, sometimes I don’t feel safe. I don’t feel safe,” she exclaimed. “I be kind of paranoid out here sometimes because I be scared. But, that’s why I say you got to mind your business and stick to yourself.”

Watch Official remix video for “Quiet Storm” by Mobb Deep featuring Lil’ Kim below:

via: Hot97