Paris Hilton Introduces Daughter London in First Official Photos as Family of Four | lovebscott.com

Congratulations are in order for Paris Hilton.

via: People

The multi-hyphenate, 43, is sharing the first official photos of her daughter London, 5 months, exclusively with PEOPLE.

“With Mother’s Day around the corner, I couldn’t resist introducing the world to my baby girl London and sharing these precious moments of our family together,” Hilton tells PEOPLE.

“Phoenix and London are everything to me, and I feel like the luckiest woman in the world to be married to the love of my life and have our beautiful family. We make the absolute best team, and my life finally feels complete.”

In honor of London’s big moment, Hilton is releasing her new song “FAME WON’T LOVE YOU” in collaboration with Sia.

“When I thought of how to introduce the world to London, I realized the perfect soundtrack to her introduction is my new song with Sia called “FAME WON’T LOVE YOU.” This is my message to my babies — I will always and forever love you and be here for you,” says the proud mom.

She went on to describe her songwriting process with Sia, saying that the two leaned into Hilton’s personal experiences.

“When Sia and I started creating music together, we talked a lot about my personal story of fame at a young age, the traumas I experienced in my teen years, the pressure the media can put on young women in particular, my journey into motherhood and building my family,” Hilton says. “One of the first songs Sia brought to me was this incredible track that really felt like it told my story.”

“I’m honored to have had the opportunity to collaborate on this song with the brilliant Sia, the extraordinarily talented writer/producer Greg Kurstin and their whole team. The message of the song rings so true to me,” the mom of two continues.

“All of the things I thought were going to make me happy – celebrity, fame, followers, beauty – can often leave you feeling empty and lonely. What has brought me really deep fulfillment has been becoming a mother, building a family with Carter and deepening my relationships with my family and friends.”

Hilton shares her two kids — daughter London and son Phoenix, 15 months — with husband Carter Reum, 43.