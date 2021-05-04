Starbucks Responds After Barista's Viral Tweet About Complicated Order [Photos]

Starbucks has issued a public response to a barista’s photo of a complicated order that went viral on social media — prompting many other employees to share their own photos and stories of ridiculous customer requests.

“On today’s episode of why I wanna quit my job,” Twitter user @ProjectJosieecaptioned a photo of an iced coffee drink with a comically long list of special requests, including but not limited to caramel drizzle, caramel sauce, caramel crunch, honey blend, extra whipped cream, extra ice, extra Frapp chips, and cinnamon topping. He also posted video from his TikTok account @ProjectJosie about getting “verbally harassed by Karens” over their coffee orders.

The tweet quickly went viral, getting over 52,000 retweets and 336,000 likes. In the replies, other baristas began sharing photos of their own nightmare orders.

The company later responded, telling Fox News in a statement: “Customizing beverages at Starbucks and our baristas’ expertise in helping customers find and craft the right beverage has and always will be the heart of the Starbucks Experience.”

“There are many ways for customers to modify their favorite beverage at Starbucks and most customizations are reasonable requests from customers,” the statement added.

Starbucks has long been known for their not-so-secret “secret menu” drinks, often created by social media users. With the rise of TikTok recently, these off-the-menu concoctions have become even more popular among customers. Their website also boasts that there are “170,000 ways to customize beverages,” allowing people to “create a favorite drink that fits their lifestyle.”

Translation: Starbucks knows people can be ridiculous, but they aren’t saying anything or suggesting anything that might interfere with their bag.

you’d be surprised . a lady ordered this in person with a completely straight face ? pic.twitter.com/2OuTuN3Hti — baby velociraptor (@tunafishpro) May 3, 2021