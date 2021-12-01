Here Are Spotify’s Top Artists, Songs, and Albums of 2021 [Photos]

It’s that time of the year again Spotify Wrapped is here. While many are spending the first day of December decorating for the holidays, music lovers around the globe are checking their Spotify account to see a round up of their most-streamed artists, albums, and songs of the year.

via: Complex

On Wednesday, Spotify—in keeping with its annual tradition—unveiled the platform’s top artists (and songs and albums) of the year. Bad Bunny takes the No. 1 spot on the ranking of the most-streamed artists globally, while Drake is at the top among the most-streamed artists in the U.S. Taylor Swift, Juice WRLD, Kanye West, and Bad Bunny round out the top 5 for the U.S. ranking.

As for songs, Olivia Rodrigo’s breakout hit “drivers license” was the most-streamed track in the U.S. and worldwide. The U.S. ranking sees another Rodrigo hit, “good 4 u,” coming in at No. 2 while the global ranking sees Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” in that position ahead of tracks from the Kid LAROI, Rodrigo, and Dua Lipa.

The streaming platform, which also launched the 2021 edition of its personalized Wrapped campaign on Wednesday, even broke down the year’s listening activity into a number of themed reveals, including data on UAP-related playlists and the most-streamed classics from decades gone by.

See more Spotify charts below. And for more on what all went down on the platform in 2021, click here.

Most Streamed Artists Globally

Bad Bunny

Taylor Swift

BTS

Drake

Justin Bieber

Most Streamed Songs Globally

“drivers license” by Olivia Rodrigo

“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” by Lil Nas X

“STAY (with Justin Bieber)” by The Kid LAROI

“good 4 u” by Olivia Rodrigo

“Levitating (feat. DaBaby)” by Dua Lipa

Most Streamed Albums Globally

SOUR, Olivia Rodrigo

Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa

Justice, Justin Bieber

=, Ed Sheeran

Planet Her, Doja Cat

Most Popular Podcasts Globally

The Joe Rogan Experience

Call Her Daddy

Crime Junkie

TED Talks Daily

The Daily

U.S. Most Streamed Artists

Drake

Taylor Swift

Juice WRLD

Kanye West

Bad Bunny

U.S. Most Streamed Songs

“drivers license” by Olivia Rodrigo

“good 4 u” by Olivia Rodrigo

“Kiss Me More (feat. SZA)” by Doja Cat

“Heat Waves” by Glass Animals

“Levitating (feat. DaBaby)” by Dua Lipa

U.S. Most Streamed Albums

SOUR, Olivia Rodrigo

Dangerous: The Double Album, Morgan Wallen

Planet Her, Doja Cat

Justice, Justin Bieber

Legends Never Die, Juice WRLD

U.S. Most Popular Podcasts

The Joe Rogan Experience

Crime Junkie

Call Her Daddy

The Daily

NPR News Now

Many of the artists seen in Spotify’s year-end coverage were recently announced to have received nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards. Ye, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, and Taylor Swift are among those whose most reent works are up for Album of the Year. For the full list of nominations, head here.

To get your own Wrapped info for 2021, check out the Spotify mobile app.