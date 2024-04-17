Splitsville? Halle Bailey and DDG Ignite Rumors They Called It Quits Months After Welcoming Their First Child | lovebscott.com

DDG and Halle Bailey fans are speculating that the couple have split.

via: Radar Online

The speculation went into overdrive on Tuesday after it was discovered that Bailey and her beau (real name: Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr.) were no longer following each other on Instagram.

Furthermore, the duo appears to have removed most of their photos as a couple from their respective accounts, adding to the speculation after her solo outing this past weekend.

The Little Mermaid actress enjoyed Coachella without DDG, taking to Instagram to cheer on her sister, Chlöe after she took the stage for an electric performance.

“Had the best time at #chlochella last night!!!” she gushed with a crying and heart emoji in support. “Words can’t describe how proud I am of my sister.”

DDJ and Halle welcomed their first child, a son named Halo, in December. “I wouldn’t chose no other person in the world to have a child with. We learning. She’s a great mom. Like it’s crazy. She’s amazing,” he proudly shared just weeks ago.

The couple went Instagram official in March 2022 but are known for being low-key about their relationship.

Halle notably never confirmed she was expecting a baby throughout her pregnancy.

More recently, DDG addressed the text message scandal that rocked the pair last year after leaked messages between himself and his ex Rubi Rose raised eyebrows. Rose, at the time, shared a screengrab that showed him asking about her plans.

“Getty ready hbu. U hitting me the day y’all argue is so u lol,” she texted, to which he replied, “lol u right, lemme go heal first.” Rose noted this type of behavior is why she was single.

In response to the ordeal, DDG admitted to being petty and said the exchange was taken out of context. “I feel like people thought that I was like sneakingly like, ‘oooh what you doing’ type s— and that’s when she posted it,” he clarified to VladTV.

He added, “It was just like a quick little argument that went completely left. And we eventually got over that hump.”