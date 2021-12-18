‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Looking at $200M+ Opening, Producers Say Fourth Movie is Being Planned

‘Spider-Man’ has gotten people to the box office — even with the Omicron variant running amuck.

via Complex:

Deadline reports that the new Tom Holland and Zendaya-starring film is looking at an opening of over $200M, with some anticipating it to land between $238M and $250M. If so, that could place it in the top seven domestic debuts ever.

The new Marvel and Sony picture also took home $50M on its Thursday preview night, placing it at the No. 3 spot for the best preview night of all time. Spider-Man surpasses Disney and Marvel movie Black Widow’s Thursday preview, which came in at $13.2M. Overall, the film took home $80M for its domestic debut.

No Way Home is far from over, at least according to producer Amy Pascal. “We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel,” she told Fandango last month. “We’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies.”

Earlier this week, she commented on the matter again, telling Variety that, “If I have my way, we will” have more Spider-Man films starring Holland.

But it does seem like the fourth installation is currently being planned. Kevin Feige told The New York Times, “Amy and I and Disney and Sony are talking about—yes, we’re actively beginning to develop where the story heads next, which I only say outright because I don’t want fans to go through any separation trauma like what happened after Far From Home [the previous Spider-Man movie, in 2019]. That will not be occurring this time.”

Is it worth risking Omicron for Spider-Man — we ask you?