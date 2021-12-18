Chris Noth Dropped By Agency, Faces Third Sexual Assault Allegation

Chris Noth has been dropped by his agency as more sexual assault allegations against the actor have surfaced.

via Complex:

The Sex and the City actor was previously accused of sexual assault by two women this week, according to the Hollywood Reporter. One of the women claimed he raped her after she went to his apartment to return a book and another woman claims he assaulted her following a date the two had.

“The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false,” Noth initially told THR. “These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

Since the initial allegations were reported, Peloton pulled an ad featuring the actor, which showed him reprising his role as Mr. Big, who had been killed off the first episode of the Sex and the Citycontinuation series.

“Every single sexual assault accusation must be taken seriously,” a Peloton spokesperson told THR. “We were unaware of these allegations when we featured Chris Noth in our response to HBO’s reboot. As we seek to learn more, we have stopped promoting this video and archived related social posts.”

A third woman has come forward, telling the Daily Beast that Noth sexually assaulted her when she worked at a New York City restaurant in 2010 at 18 years old. The actor’s agency, A3 Artists Agency, has since dropped him, according to People. The woman, who went by the name Ava in the story, claimed that Noth was repeatedly groping her and “pressing me onto his erection.” The other allegations reportedly took place in Los Angeles in 2004, and in New York in 2015.

A rep for Noth told People that the latest story is a “complete fabrication, and the alleged accounts detailed throughout read like a piece of bad fiction.”

We are SO happy he’s already been written out of ‘And Just Like That…’