Sam Rubin, Long-Running KTLA Entertainment Reporter, Dead at 64 | lovebscott.com

Sam Rubin, a popular entertainment reporter on KTLA since 1991, died Friday.

The reporter died at his home of a heart attack after doing his daily Hollywood news segment on the channel, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed.

For L.A. entertainment diehards, Rubin was a staple of the industry and reported from many a red carpet in addition to his role as the face of showbiz on KTLA Channel 5. He often hosted the station’s Live From the Academy Awards and had his own celebrity talk show for a spell, Hollywood Uncensored. Rubin was beloved for his friendly demeanor and was never afraid of asking difficult questions on a beat that many broadcast network newscasts often treated as fluff.

In addition to his multiple Emmy wins, Rubin received the Golden Mike Award for best entertainment reporter, a lifetime achievement award from the Southern California Broadcasters Association and was best entertainment reporter by the Los Angeles Press Club. He was also honored by the National Hispanic Media Coalition in 2013, receiving its annual Impact Award for outstanding integrity in broadcast journalism.

Rubin co-wrote two biographies, one about former first lady Jacqueline Onassis, Jackie: A Lasting Impression, and the other about Mia Farrow, simply titled Mia Farrow.

He was one of the founding members of the Broadcast Film Critics Association, which is one of the largest organizations of film and television critics in the country with over 200 members.

