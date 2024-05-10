Say What Now? Man at Center of #TheDress Debate Admits to Attacking Wife: 'He Intended to Kill Her' | lovebscott.com

In 2015, the dress worn by Keir Johnston’s mother-in-law at his wedding gained internet fame. Now, Keir is facing serious allegations of strangling his wife and threatening to end her life.

A man whose photo of a dress bought for his wedding “broke the internet” has admitted violently assaulting his wife.

A court heard how Keir Johnston, 38, pinned his wife Grace to the ground, choking her, and brandished a knife at their home on a small Scottish island.

The couple received global media attention nine years ago when a picture of a dress worn by the mother-of-the bride at their wedding sparked an internet debate over its color.

People were divided over whether it was black and blue or white and gold. The dress was really black and blue, but some people viewing the poor quality snapshot perceived it differently.

The couple went on to appear on the Ellen DeGeneres Show in the USA, where they were handed $10,000 and a luxury trip to Grenada.

But the High Court in Glasgow heard that Johnston had a history of abusing his wife.

Prosecutor Chris Macintosh told the court that on 6 March 2022 Johnston had been drinking at a pub quiz on the Isle of Colonsay in the Inner Hebrides.

His wife – who had been elsewhere – returned home after receiving strange texts from him complaining that she did not do enough to support him.

She found him asleep at the cottage but he woke up and told her he was going to leave her.

When she went outside, he followed her and pinned her to the ground with his knees on her arms.

“He then began strangling her with both his hands,” said Mr Macintosh.

“She was initially able to scream. She feared for her life and believed Johnston intended to kill her. He was very forceful.”

‘My husband is trying to kill me’

A witness heard her screams and tried to pull Johnston away.

He initially stopped and went back inside – but stormed back out threatening to “finish” his wife “off”, before again choking her. He was also seen clutching a knife.

Mrs Johnston sent text messages to her friends asking for help, the court was told.

She eventually dialled 999 and told the operator: “My husband is trying to kill me.”

She suffered visible bruising to her neck during the attack.

Johnston, a petrol station attendant now living in Moffat, Dumfries and Galloway, was expected to face trial but changed his plea and admitted assaulting his wife to her injury and the danger of life.

Through his lawyer, he applied for continued bail, but the judge Lady Drummond remanded him in custody, pending sentence.

She told him: “You repeatedly strangled her, injured her and put her life in danger in what must have been absolutely terrifying circumstances for her.

“I am afraid, Mr Johnston, that your status has now changed, you have been convicted of a very serious crime and you will be remanded meantime.”

