Sole Survivor of Kenosha Protest Shootings Sues City, County and Police Officers

A man who survived being shot by Kyle Rittenhouse during a protest last year against police brutality in Kenosha has filed a federal lawsuit alleging police enabled the violence by allowing an armed militia to have free run of the streets during the demonstration.

via: Revolt

According to CNN, Gaige Grosskreutz’s legal team filed the lawsuit on Thursday (Oct. 15). The litigation also names Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth, interim Police Chief Eric Larsen, former police chief Daniel Miskinis and other county and city police officers, who are listed as John and Jane Does. “It was not a mistake that Kyle Rittenhouse would kill two people and maim a third on that evening,” the lawsuit read.

“It was a natural consequence of the actions of the Kenosha Police Department (KPD) and Kenosha Sherriff’s Department (KCSD) in deputizing a roving militia to ‘protect property’ and ‘assist in maintaining order.’”

Samuel C. Hall, an attorney who represents Kenosha County and Beth, said he will seek a dismissal of the case. “The allegations against Sheriff Beth and the Kenosha Sheriff’s Office are false. The lawsuit also fails to acknowledge that Mr. Grosskreutz was himself armed with a firearm when he was shot and Mr. Grosskreutz failed to file this lawsuit against the person who actually shot him,” he said.

Grosskreutz’s lawsuit also states that race was a factor and Rittenhouse would have been treated “much differently” if he were Black.

“If a Black child had shot three citizens with an assault rifle and was seen walking away from the scene of the shooting with the assault rifle in hand, while other citizens yelled he was an active shooter, he would have been shot dead,” the lawsuit states.

Rittenhouse is facing several charges for the shootings, including first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree intentional homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of reckless endangerment. He also faces a misdemeanor count of being a minor in possession of a firearm. His trial is set to begin on Nov. 1.

I hope he gets a huge settlement.