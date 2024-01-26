Sofia Richie Is Pregnant! Model Expecting Baby Girl with Husband Elliot Grainge [Photos]

Sofia Richie and her record executive husband Elliot Grainge are about to be a party of three.

via: People

The model, 25, is pregnant, expecting her first baby with husband Elliot Grainge, 30, Richie confirmed in an interview with Vogue.

While chatting with the outlet, Richie revealed that she’s expecting a girl. “She’s growing pretty fast, so [the due date] is a bit up in the air,” she said.

“I love the YouTubes and the TikToks—even before I was talking about getting pregnant—of gender reveals, so we had our OB text my assistant Becca [our baby’s gender], and we bought two party poppers: one blue, one pink.”

“She left out the one with the correct color inside, and Elliot and I popped it together. We both really thought it was a boy, so it was a true shock. My dream in life is to have a daughter [though], and Elliot is really excited for a girl too.”

“I think it’s so typical for boys to want boys, but he has a lot of sisters. It was really sweet. He’s very sensitive,” Richie said of her husband.

This baby is the first child for Richie, as well as the founder and CEO of independent record label 10K Projects, who tied the knot in April.

In an interview with Town & Country for the magazine’s September issue, Richie said she is cautious of how much of her life — and her marriage — ends up on social media.

“We don’t live out our whole lives on Instagram. We know when to turn it off,” she explained.

Richie previously spoke to Who What Wear about meeting Grainge and recalled that their relationship began platonically at first. “When we started being romantic, he just gave me a different feeling,” she said. “It was a feeling of safety It was the feeling of really being appreciated. I knew when we started dating that he was my husband. It wasn’t a ‘Do you think one day he’ll propose?’ It was like, ‘This is my husband — 100 percent.’ I felt this love for him that I never felt ever in my life.”

In the time since the wedding, Sofia has said that she’s felt relaxed in enjoying her life as a newlywed. She told Vogue’s 24 Hours With series: “I feel like I’m finally in a place where I can breathe and just relax with my husband. Being married is the best . . . When we’re together, it’s just calm and quiet.”