Social Media Reacts To Lil Uzi Vert's Coachella Weekend 2 Performance | lovebscott.com

Expect the unexpected from Lil Uzi Vert. The “Endless Fashion” rapper isn’t a fan of binaries in their gender identity or the designer labels they wear.

via: Rap-Up

Since they burst onto the scene, Lil Uzi Vert has been one of the most polarizing artists in the music industry. After unveiling their long-awaited “secret” during the first weekend of Coachella, fans have had mixed reactions to some of their actions onstage during their performance during the second weekend.

In a clip of them performing a jump into a split, one fan said, “You wasted a main stage spot on him to just dance around and do the splits?” Another fan exclaimed, “[They] didn’t sing at all. It was just a playback… This isn’t music.” Someone else claimed, “I watched, no clue who this is, and I didn’t understand what was happening.”

In another clip, Lil Uzi Vert was seen leaving the stage in a rush with a Birkin bag. One user said, “Mann… y’all can’t tell me this man ain’t got a lil’ sugar in [their] tank.” Another fan exclaimed, “[They were] playing in JT’s closet asking her ‘you like this girl? CUTE!’ I love [them].” While one person commented, “I know for a fact the industry make people do industry relationships to help each other… She from Miami. I know what Florida women like.”

Akademiks says Lil Uzi Vert wore a Birkin, belly ring, and crop top at Coachella to one-up Playboi Carti & Meek Mill pic.twitter.com/2Va1kIsobY — The Culture Vault (@DaCultureVault) April 20, 2024

Fire set #LilUziVert Tune in to 6 channels of the Weekend 2 Livestream now at https://t.co/j5uIbSOgaa, presented by @ATT pic.twitter.com/qIoeVdqqdg — Coachella (@coachella) April 20, 2024

LIL UZI VERT IS A PUPPET FOR THE SATANIC CLOWNS RUNNING AMERICA. EVEN ADIN FROWNING ? pic.twitter.com/tBEtseqsSB — Henny (@hennymadeit) April 20, 2024

During the first weekend of Coachella, Lil Uzi Vert unveiled a special secret to their fans during the exciting headlining set in the desert.

At the climax of their set, the “Neon Guts” emcee said, “I’ve been holding this in for a very long time, and I’m pretty sure that a lot of you knew this about me. What I want to tell you all tonight is that I love you all.”

While many people have questioned the Generation Now emcee’s sexuality, they directly addressed rumors about their sexuality on their highly anticipated album, Pink Tape.

The “XO Tour Llif3” emcee passionately rapped, “First of all, I f**k eight b**ches a day (Yeah)/ How could you ever say Lil Uzi is gay? (How?)/ F**k four of ’em raw, f**k four of ’em safe/ Think I’m splittin’ the odds before you debate/ Don’t want no p**sy; want oral today/ Pull out your tongue and twirl it, baby,” on the track “Flooded The Face.”