Snoop Dogg Says Daughter Cori Broadus Is 'Doing a Little Bit Better' After Stroke

Last week, Snoop Dogg‘s 24-year-old daughter, Cori Broadus had a “severe stroke,” which she revealed on her on her Instagram Story on Thursday.

via: People

Snoop is sharing an update on his daughter Cori Broadus’ health following her recent stroke.

“She’s doing a little bit better,” Snoop told PEOPLE in an exclusive chat at the premiere.

When asked if his daughter’s health scare has put life in perspective for him, Snoop — who shares daughter Broadus with wife Shanté — responded, “Yeah, yeah. Something like that.”

The rapper’s update comes as Broadus still remains in the hospital after suffering a stroke last week. However, on Tuesday, Broadus shared in her own health update that it’s “likely” she’ll be able to return home in the next 24 hours.

“They took me off heaprin tonight (blood thinner) & most likely can go home tomorrow,” she wrote in one post from her hospital bed.

The 24-year-old revealed her health scare last Thursday as she posted a photo of herself in the hospital on her Instagram Story. “I had a severe stroke this a.m. I started breaking down crying when they told me,” she wrote. “Like I’m only 24, what did I do in my past to deserve all of this.”

Broadus also shared further updates on Tuesday, including informing her followers that she was on her way to get a CT scan of her chest “to see exactly what caused my stroke.” In the Boomerang clip shared on her Instagram Story, Broadus could be seen being led through a set of hospital doors in her bed.

Meanwhile, in another video, Broadus zoomed in on the collection of flowers she’d received from loved ones on a nearby cabinet and wrote, “Thank you thank you,” adding a teary-eyed emoji.

“When I get out I’m going to share everything more in depth fr,” she promised.

Broadus shared in a previous health update over the weekend that her “kidneys were doing terrible” at the time of her stroke, though they were “improving so much,” according to doctors. “God is working overtime you hear me!” she wrote over a picture of herself in a hospital gown.

The 24-year-old’s latest health scare comes amid a long-term battle with lupus after being diagnosed with the autoimmune disease at the age of 6.

In September 2023, Broadus spoke to PEOPLE about taking a holistic approach to her health in the hopes of leading a better lifestyle after a tough journey and a 2021 suicide attempt.