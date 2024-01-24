Britney Spears Reportedly Banned from Los Angeles Four Seasons for Going Topless at the Pool

Britney Spears has reportedly been banned from the Four Seasons in Los Angeles after guests complained of her behavior — which allegedly included going topless by the pool.

via The Sun:

Three different sources exclusively confirmed to The U.S. Sun that staff at the Westlake Village resort have been driven crazy by the pop star’s antics over the past year.

Britney has been a longtime guest at the five-star family-friendly hotel, which is just minutes from her $14 million mansion in Thousand Oaks.

The star previously shared photographs where she was naked on Instagram while covering her breasts as she relaxed in a hotel suite during one of her stays.

Britney also spent her wedding night at the Four Seasons with her best friend and manager Cade Hudson rather than with ex Sam Asghari, a source previously told The U.S. Sun.

Insiders said she is a big fan of booking into the spa and beauty retreat because the hotel has a huge indoor pool, massage, and treatments available for guests.

However, it appears the singer is currently not welcome on the premises after staff had to temporarily ban her.

“Britney has been going to the Four Seasons in Westlake Village for years, but she’s been causing a headache for staff recently,” one insider told The U.S. Sun.

“In the past year, she’s been banned from the hotel, unbanned, and is now banned again.

“Some guests have complained about her going topless by the pool and making them feel uncomfortable, and her behavior is often bizarre and annoying.

“Staff have talked about it throughout the whole hotel and it’s really unfortunate, but she’s not allowed on there at the moment, certainly not the spa.”

The source added, “Britney might be an A-list celebrity but she can’t run around doing whatever she wants at the Four Seasons.

“It sees a lot of high profile guests and rich guests checking in who spend thousands there, whether it be for a business trip or leisure and they don’t want to be made to feel awkward.”

Welp. Back to the foyer she goes!