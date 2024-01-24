Netflix Has Reportedly Scrapped Halle Berry’s Completed Sci-Fi Film ‘The Mothership’

It’s become more and more common for Netflix to make its own rules when it comes to releasing things, and you never know what you’re going to expect. Sometimes, the streamer releases a show in batches, sometimes movies hit theaters first, and sometimes, movies aren’t released at all! It keeps you on your toes.

via: Variety

Netflix has scrapped the release of “The Mothership,” a science-fiction film starring Halle Berry.

The movie finished filming in 2021, but it couldn’t be completed after multiple delays in post-production, Variety has confirmed.

“The Mothership” is the latest Hollywood movie to disappear even though filming had wrapped. Since 2022, Warner Bros. has axed three movies — John Cena’s “Coyote vs. Acme,” the $90 million budgeted DC adventure “Batgirl” and the animated “Scoob! Holiday Haunt” — for the purpose of tax write-offs.

“Bridge of Spies” writer Matthew Charman directed “The Mothership,” which takes place one year after the husband of Berry’s character mysteriously vanishes from their rural farm. Now a single mother, Sara Morse and her children discover an extraterrestrial object underneath their home. It (hopefully) leads them to discover the truth about the patriarch’s disappearance. Molly Parker and Omari Hardwick round out the cast.

Berry will continue to work with Netflix on the action film “The Union,” about a construction worker (Mark Wahlberg) who is roped into the espionage world by his former high school girlfriend. Netflix also backed her directorial debut “Bruised,” a sports drama about a disgraced MMA fighter who reconnects with her estranged son and reclaims her power. It premiered at the Toronto Film Festival in 2020. Following the release of “Bruised,” Netflix struck a multi-picture deal with Berry.

MRC, the backers of “Knives Out,” and Automatik were producers of “The Mothership.” MRC recently produced director Chloe Domont’s debut feature “Fair Play,” which sold to Netflix for $20 million during 2023’s Sundance Film Festival.