‘SNL’ Sets Ayo Edebiri as Host With Jennifer Lopez as Musical Guest

Jennifer Lopez will be returning to Saturday Night Live as the musical guest on February 3, alongside the episode’s host, The Bear star, Ayo Edebiri.

via: Variety

The episode will cap off a string of recent successes for Edebiri, who is best known for playing Sydney Adamu in FX’s “The Bear.” Earlier this month, she won the supporting comedy actress Emmy for her performance in the show’s first season as well as the Critics Choice and Golden Globe awards for lead comedy actress for her turn in Season 2.

Edebiri, a first-time “Saturday Night Live” host, was also recently seen in 2023 films “Bottoms” and “Theater Camp.” As a writer, she has worked on Netflix’s “Big Mouth” and Apple TV+’s “Dickinson,” playing supporting roles in both, as well as FX’s “What We Do in the Shadows,” which earned her a Writers Guild of America Award nomination.

Lopez’s first studio album in 10 years, “This Is Me… Now,” is set for release on Feb. 16, concurrently with a narrative film of the same name via Amazon Prime Video. Lead single “Can’t Get Enough” debuted on Jan. 10.

Lopez first appeared on “SNL” as musical guest in 2000, while Alan Cumming hosted. She served as both host and musical guest in for episodes that aired in 2001 and 2010, and in 2019, performed alongside host DaBaby.

The most recent episode of “SNL” was hosted by Jacob Elordi with musical guest Reneé Rapp. Up next on Jan. 27, Dakota Johnson will host alongside musical guest Justin Timberlake.

