Snoop Dogg to Join NBCUniversal’s Primetime Coverage of Olympic Games Paris 2024 [Video]

Snoop Dogg is joining NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 this summer.

The global megastar will be on site in Paris to provide regular reports for the Olympic Primetime Show beginning July 26, 2024, on NBC and Peacock.

The announcement was made tonight during halftime of Sunday Night Football’s coverage of the Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings on NBC and Peacock.

Throughout the Games, Snoop will speak with NBC Olympics host Mike Tirico and provide the large primetime U.S. audience with his unique take on what’s happening in Paris. He’ll explorethe city’s iconic landmarks, attend Olympic competitions and events, and visit with the athletes, their friends, and families.

“I grew up watching the Olympics and am thrilled to see the incredible athletes bring their A-game to Paris. It’s a celebration of skill, dedication, and the pursuit of greatness,” said Snoop Dogg. “We’re going to have some amazing competitions and, of course, I will be bringing that Snoop style to the mix. It’s going to be the most epic Olympics ever, so stay tuned, and keep it locked. Let’s elevate, celebrate, and make these games unforgettable, smoke the competition, and may the best shine like gold. Peace and Olympic LOVE, ya dig?”

“Snoop is already an Olympic gold medal commentator, generating tens of millions of views for his highlights commentary on Peacock of the dressage competition during the Tokyo Olympics,” said Molly Solomon, Executive Producer and President, NBC Olympics Production. “That performance alone has earned Snoop a job as our Special Correspondent in Paris. We don’t know what the heck is going to happen every day, but we know he will add his unique perspective to our re-imagined Olympic primetime show.”

Earlier tonight during halftime of Sunday Night Football, Snoop starred in a “Snoop Year’s Eve”promotional video for the Paris Olympics. In a 75-second version of the spot, Snoop jokes with Team USA athletes Suni Lee (gymnastics), A’ja Wilson (basketball), Jagger Eaton(skateboarder), and duo Kelly Cheng and Sara Hughes (beach volleyball) about their past triumphs and future Olympic dreams. He ends the video by telling Cheng and Hughes that he’ll see them in Paris. The content was shot in November at Universal Studios in Los Angeles as part of NBCUniversal’s state-of-the-art promotional shoot for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

In Paris this summer, the world’s greatest athletes will compete against the backdrop of one of the most beautiful cities in the world where the modern Olympic Games were conceived 130 years ago. This will be the third time Paris has hosted the Olympics (1900 and 1924), tying London for the most as a Summer Games host. Los Angeles (1932, 1984) will tie those two cities when it hosts the first Summer Games in the U.S. in 32 years in 2028.

The organizers of Paris 2024 are reimagining the Games to make them more accessible to the public and to showcase their city to the world. In a first, competitions will be held amidst iconic Parisian landmarks – beach volleyball at the Eiffel Tower, equestrian at the Palace of Versailles, and urban sports at Place de la Concorde.

In May, NBCU announced that the NBC broadcast network and streaming service Peacock will be the company’s primary platforms for its coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024, scheduled for July 26-Aug. 11, 2024. Click here for more programming information and here for information about the Paralympics, which will take place Aug. 28-Sept. 8.

NBCU owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2032, which are scheduled for Paris (2024), Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028) and Brisbane (2032). The host city for the 2030 Olympic Winter Games has not yet been chosen.

Check out your first taste of what to expect from Snoop’s lively coverage in the teaser clip below.

