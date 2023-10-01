Snoop Dogg Exits Coffee Company Months After it Launched

Snoop partnered with Indonesian coffee entrepreneur Michael Riady on INDOxyz, which they describe as a “lifestyle coffee brand.”

Snoop Dogg’s brief foray into the coffee biz has come to an abrupt end, we’ve learned.

An insider told us the hip-hop icon and cannabis connoisseur has pulled out of the brand.

Snoop launched the premium coffee, which offered trendy espresso martinis in a can, back in March with a flashy campaign featuring him as the face of the line.

The name of the coffee was even inspired by a lyric from his 1993 song, “Gin and Juice,” and Snoop promised to change the coffee industry when it launched, connecting his passion for coffee to his successful music career.

But the brew soon went cold, we’re told.

The company was kaput just after two months. Sources told us Snoop exited after the brand’s president, Elbert Song, alerted the board to alleged issues involving Riady’s management.

Snoop got his legal team involved to investigate, another source told us.

“It took 16 days to do their investigation… Snoop and his team left the company, dropping all ownership and stake in the company… and they did not offer a reason,” the source said.

Song also exited, and commented to Page Six, “Working with Snoop and his incredible team on the launch of Indo was an amazing experience. I’m disappointed to see that journey end, but am excited to support a new venture, Flowin Coffee with female founder Tamie Tran.”

Meanwhile, we hear Riady has told pals his split from Snoop was about a disagreement over music. “He’s been saying Snoop left because they disagreed on music for marketing,” according to our source.

Riady and a rep for Snoop did not get back to us.

It’s unclear if Riady will continue to operate the brand without Snoop.