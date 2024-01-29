Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre Team to Host Super Bowl Afterparty in Las Vegas, Usher Expected as Guest of Honor | lovebscott.com

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre will reportedly host a joint Super Bowl afterparty on Feb. 11 in Las Vegas.

Aside from celebrating the Super Bowl, the party will also commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Snoop’s Dre-produced hit, “Gin and Juice.”

via Page Six:

Diplo is set to DJ the party, we hear, at Wynn Las Vegas’ Encore Beach Club. Insiders are describing it as the night’s “biggest” bash.

The game’s halftime performer, Usher, is expected to be a guest of honor at the festivities.

The event will also serve as an album release celebration for Usher’s latest studio project, “Coming Home,” which drops the same day, we hear.

Organizers are keeping details, and the guest list, under wraps. But we hear Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace co-founders Liberty Ross and Kevin Wall are producing the event, and singer-songwriter Hardy will also perform.

Organizers are also teasing “a special prize that you won’t want to miss.”

Chef Sarah Thompson of Casa Playa will provide Mexican fare, and a raft of sponsors have signed on –including Bud Light, Ketel One Vodka and Don Julio Tequila.

Usher is no stranger to rolling skating parties by Flipper’s.

He hosted the Flipper’s Rolling Boogie Palace’s Rockefeller Center opening in NYC back in 2022, which brought out stars such as like Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre, Jermaine Dupri, Michael Strahan, Floyd Mayweather and Meek Mill.

The R&B crooner was the leader of several impressive dance moments throughout the night… Perhaps, guests will get a second halftime show at this afterparty?

Page Six has reported that Taylor Swift could be among celebs to make it to the big game — if she jets in from her tour in Japan to see her beau, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs go up against the San Francisco 49ers.

Dre, Snoop, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent and Kendrick Lamar played the Super Bowl in 2022.

Las Vegas during Super Bowl weekend is going to be nuts.