Skai Jackson’s Baby Daddy Deondre Burgin Arrested in Cincinnati for Parole Violation

Skai Jackson’s baby daddy, Deondre Burgin, is having one hell of a week, the Disney Channel alum’s boyfriend was arrested a day after his social media was allegedly hacked.

Police said in a report Wednesday reviewed by TMZ that Burgin – who the outlet identified as her beau – initially fled the scene when they approached him over a juvenile parole violation warrant.

Burgin tripped, fell and suffered a cut on his cheek in the encounter, according to the outlet, after which police placed him in handcuffs.

Burgin was released after receiving a citation for misdemeanor obstruction of official business, police sources told the outlet.

Jackson defended her baby daddy – while stopping short of explicitly revealing his identity – after a blogger shared a message he allegedly wrote about her following her pregnancy announcement.

The Disney Channel alum, 22, announced on Tuesday that she is expecting her first child with her boyfriend.

Concurrently, a man going by ‘Yerkky Yerkky’ allegedly posted to Facebook, ‘On woop im salty i got this dumb a** Disney Chanel (sic) b***h pregnant I hate this h**.’

Blogger Tasha K posted the comment to her Instagram – prompting a fiery message from Jackson and her mother Kiya Cole.

Jackson insisted her love interest’s Facebook account had been hacked, writing in the comments section: ‘His page was hacked! He never said this. End of story.’

Her mother posted: ‘HE NEVER SAID THIS!!!! Stop being messy!!!’

The post no longer appears on the page and photos of a pregnant Jackson were shared to the account with a sweet smiling face with hearts emoji.

Jackson announced her pregnancy with People, with the outlet sharing photos of the star and her burgeoning baby bump.

Jackson is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, told the publication, ‘I’m thrilled to begin this new chapter in my life – embracing motherhood and diving into new acting projects. My heart is so full!’

In photos posted by the outlet, Jackson displayed her baby bump in a lilac crop top as she enjoyed an outing with her mother Kiya Cole.

