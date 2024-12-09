Home > NEWS

Singer M.I.A. Claims Jay-Z Told Her to ‘Get Plastic Surgery’ After Signing Her [Video]

BY: Walker

Published 11 hours ago

Jay-Z is in more hot water.

“Even when I met Jay-Z and I signed to Roc Nation, the first thing he told me to do is get plastic surgery,” she said in a recent video obtained by Livebitez.

“I’m not insecure because I would’ve got plastic surgery,” the “Paper Planes” singer, born Mathangi “Maya” Arulpragasam MBE added.

“So their argument of, ‘Maya’s f–king insecure, that’s why she needs to f–king massage her ego,’ fails. It fails. Fails because you turn around and ask … What women do you know who hasn’t had plastic surgery around [Jay-Z]? All of them have. I’m the only one who didn’t, which already proves the fact it’s not insecurity.”

M.I.A. said if she was insecure she “would’ve done that 100 times over.”

A rep for Jay-Z did not immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

The British rapper, 49, joined Roc Nation management in May 2012 ahead of her fourth album, “Matangi.”

However, in December 2013, she announced that she was leaving the label after they pulled a trailer for a documentary about the making of her album.

M.I.A.’s remarks come days before Jay-Z, 55, was accused of raping a 13-year-old girl in an amended lawsuit from October.

On Sunday, the plaintiff, who filed as Jane Doe, revised her lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs to include the “99 Problems” rapper.

In the suit, the then-pre-teen alleged that she was raped by both rappers at a house party in 2000 while another female celebrity watched.

via: Page Six

