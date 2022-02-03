Singer Kierra Sheard Sends Guests to Hotel to Keep Them Away From Her Man

When it comes to letting friends get too close to her husband, gospel singer, and actress, Kierra “Kiki” Sheard is making sure she places healthy boundaries for her household.

via: Page Six

Gospel singer Kierra Sheard tells Page Six that when her girlfriends come to visit, she makes them stay at a hotel so that her husband isn’t tempted to have sex with them.

“My momma has already told me don’t have too many people around your house … I don’t care how good you trust them or whatever it is, I’m very mindful and careful. I would buy a friend a hotel room before I let them stay at my house,” she told us.

Sheard married landscaper Jordan Kelly on Dec. 12, 2020, in their hometown of Detroit.

“Am I supposed to let them into my home? Because we as believers, we believe that what we have we are supposed to share with others, but I’m not sharing my man,” she told us. “Since I’m not sharing my man, I have to be cautious with everything else that I share as far as with him being there too.”

“I think it’s such a thing as boundaries. Some friends don’t know that balance and can’t understand the balance,” she added.

Sheard, 34, made her acting debut in Lifetime’s “The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel” back in 2020 in which she played her iconic gospel singer mother, Karen Clark Sheard. Now she’s set to appear in Lifetime’s “Line Sisters.”

Latoya Luckett, Drew Sidora and Ta’Rhonda Jones co-star in the movie, which airs Feb. 12 at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.