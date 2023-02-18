Simu Liu Responds to Look-Alike Cam at NBA All-Star Celebrity Game: ‘This Wasn’t Cool’ [Photos]

Actor Simu Liu was over the moon about getting his chance to shine on the basketball court at the Huntsman Center on Friday.

via: Complex

Simu Liu participated in the 2023 Ruffles??????? NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday in Utah and seemed to have a great time outside of one moment.

SIMU LIU SPLASH ? D-Wade was loving the first @RUFFLES 4pt shot of the game ?#RufflesCelebGame | Live on ESPN pic.twitter.com/GCIVZkn4uY — #NBAAllStar (@NBAAllStar) February 18, 2023

omg we did it guys ? https://t.co/lFV6IazYS4 — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) February 16, 2023

During the game, a since-criticized decision was made to feature Liu alongside a fan for a celebrity look-alike cam segment that some called out as racist.

i seriously despise how people are so easily comfortable with being racist towards asian people. that fan looks nothing like simu liu at all whatsoever man. https://t.co/sueW3TLoO8 — cj (@ricohives) February 18, 2023

The state of Utah when it comes to being racist pic.twitter.com/eNhm4rbL5X — Dick Cimini Translator (@mimsburner) February 18, 2023

The Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings actor made his feelings known on Twitter, writing, “I had a great time but this wasn’t cool.”

The league or the Utah Jazz have yet to respond.