Simu Liu Responds to Look-Alike Cam at NBA All-Star Celebrity Game: ‘This Wasn’t Cool’ [Photos]

February 18, 2023 10:52 AM PST

Actor Simu Liu was over the moon about getting his chance to shine on the basketball court at the Huntsman Center on Friday.

via: Complex

Simu Liu participated in the 2023 Ruffles??????? NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday in Utah and seemed to have a great time outside of one moment.

During the game, a since-criticized decision was made to feature Liu alongside a fan for a celebrity look-alike cam segment that some called out as racist.

The Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings actor made his feelings known on Twitter, writing, “I had a great time but this wasn’t cool.”

The league or the Utah Jazz have yet to respond.

