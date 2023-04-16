Simone Biles Shows Off Marriage License Ahead Of Her And Jonathan Owens' Wedding

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens obtained a marriage license ahead of their wedding, with Biles writing, “almost time to say ‘I do'”

via: AceShowbiz

Taking to Instagram, the 26-year-old shared a photo of her and her fiance inside their car. In the snap, the pair could be seen holding the paper as they smiled ear-to-ear. She captioned the post, “almost time to say ‘I do.’ “

Simone and Jonathan got engaged in February 2022 after he proposed to her on Valentine’s Day. She broke the exciting news by sharing photos from the proposal.

In one shot, Jonathan was seen lifting Simone up and kissing her. There was also a video of the engagement ring that featured a huge oval-cut diamond on a band inlaid with more diamonds.

For the special occasion, the former contestant of “Dancing with the Stars” wore a shiny black minidress and matching heels. The Houston Texans player, in the meantime, looked handsome in a light-colored suit that he paired with black shoes.

In the accompaniment of the post, Simone gushed, “THE EASIEST YES.” She then added, “I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCE.”