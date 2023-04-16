Say What Now? Wrong Pizza Delivery in Detroit Neighborhood Results in Shootout [Video]

A teenager is in critical condition after being shot in the face Thursday night amid a shootout in Detroit that also injured three others.

via: Complex

Fox 2 reports the incident took place Thursday night, when a pizza was delivered to the incorrect house. The residents of the home that received the order finished the pizza, leading to a confrontation that ending with gunfire.

“We had parents showing up in tears not knowing if their child was safe,” Quincy Smith, with Ceasefire Detroit, told the Fox affiliate. “The community needs to understand this isn’t normal. We shouldn’t get used to hearing a 14-year-old is dead, a 14-year-old got killed, a 14-year-old got shot.”

Police say more than 30 rounds were fired during the altercation, which left five people, including two 14-year-old boys, wounded. Of the two teenage victims, one was shot in the face while the other suffered a wound to the abdomen. In addition, a 31-year-old man was shot in the face, neck, and leg, while a 32-year-old man suffered a leg wound, and an 18-year-old was shot in the hand. All victims are currently in stable condition at local area hospitals.

“Ten people were taken into custody, including several teens, at the scene,” Fox 2 reports. “All but one man was released. Police say one of the victims who was shot may have been a shooter.”