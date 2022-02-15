Simone Biles and Boyfriend Jonathan Owens Are Engaged: 'The Easiest Yes' [Photos]

Simone Biles is engaged!

via: People

The Olympic gold medalist and 26-year-old Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens are engaged, the couple confirmed on Instagram Tuesday.

Biles posted a series of photos of Owens proposing in a gazebo in Houston, Texas, with her wearing a black mini dress and him in a gray suit. She also shared a video of her sparkly oval-cut diamond ring, which features a diamond-encrusted band.

“THE EASIEST YES,” Biles captioned the slideshow. “I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ ???? @jowens_3.”

Owens commented on the post, “Ready for forever with you ??.”

In his own post about the engagement, Owens wrote, “Woke up this morning with a fiancée,” and added that his bride-to-be had “no clue what was coming.”

Biles, 24, and Owens first confirmed their relationship in August 2020 by posting a pair of photos to social media. But fans of the two began speculating that they were a couple weeks before, when Biles wished Owens a happy birthday on her Instagram Story.

In 2021, they celebrated their first anniversary as a couple; however, they were unable to be together because Biles was competing for Team USA at the Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. Yet, she still made time to honor the occasion with a social media post.

While Biles has cheered Owens on at his football games, the NFL athlete sends the love right back. When Biles suffered from the “twisties” (a disorienting condition that causes athletes to lose air awareness and puts their safety at risk during competition) and was forced to withdraw from multiple events at the Tokyo Games, Owens shared his support on Instagram at the time.

“Imma ride with you through whatever baby ??,” he posted. “Your strength and courage is unmatched and you inspire me more and more everyday SB ??You always gone be my champ baby and don’t you ever forget that, I love you so much and I can’t wait till you come home and I get to see that beautiful smile again. You know I’m always here for you baby ????.”

Congratulations Simone and Jonathan.