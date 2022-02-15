Romeo Miller Announces Birth Of Baby Girl: "Been Waiting For This Moment My Entire Life" [Photos + Video]

Romeo Miller a.k.a. Lil’ Romeo is sharing his joy after becoming a first-time father. Having welcomed his first child with his girlfriend Drew Sangster, the “Growing Up Hip Hop” alum offered fans a first look at their newborn daughter.

via: HotNewHipHop

There have been plenty of secret pregnancies going around, and not long after the world learned that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were expecting, Romeo has shared the first photos of his newborn.

The No Limit mogul had previously spoken about wanting to be a father, so his friends and fans have swarmed his comments sections with kind words about his baby girl. Romeo also spoke about his excitement in entering this new phase of life and explained why he and Drew decided to keep things under wraps.

“It’s been hard to hold this in, but it was important for us to make sure our baby girl got here safe and healthy before making any announcements to the world during this sacred journey,” he wrote in the caption to an Instagram post. “Psalms 127:3 Behold, children are a heritage from the LORD, the fruit of the womb a reward.”

“My great granny always said if you live long enough, you’ll realize that everything (and the best things) are on God’s time, never yours. The best Valentines ever. Been waiting for this moment my entire life. Thank you @drewsangster. ð??? I’m a #GirlDad babbbbbyyy. Song: Unchained Melody.”

In another post, Miller uploaded a photo of his baby girl and his own baby photo, proving that his little one was his “twin.”

“Meet Baby R!” he added. “That’s my lil twin! Swipe left to see what I’m talking bout ha.”

Congrats to the happy couple. Check out the posts below.