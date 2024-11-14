Shyne Talks Diddy, New Documentary On ‘The Tamron Hall Show’ [Video]

BY: Walker Published 10 hours ago

Rapper-turned-politician Shyne Barrow recently sat down with Tamron Hall for a powerful interview reflecting on his life, career, and journey from hip-hop fame to his role as a leader in Belize.

During an appearance on “The Tamron Hall Show”, Shyne, spoke about the hardships he endured.

“I want to transmit to all of you, to everyone that’s watching, is the indomitable soul of human beings. It is the indefatigable spirit of human beings. You cannot get to that point without going through hell,” he said. “You can’t get to triumph without going through tragedy.”

Shyne also noted that the timing of the documentary being released while Diddy is facing numerous sexual assault charges is coincidental.

Advertisement

“What’s happening to Diddy or other people has nothing to do with the documentary is just a coincidence. We signed this deal two years ago and we were shooting in Israel last year, in Belize, in New York, in Miami. Everything was all good. I had no problem with anyone, including Diddy. I feel sorry for the victims involved all those who have alleged things on him,” he said.

Titled “The Honorable Shyne” the doc chronicles his journey to rap stardom, his time in prison, and becoming a political leader in Belize. Kevin Liles, Faith Evans, Noreaga, and commentary from Don Pooh, and Barrington Levy all make appearances in the documentary.

Advertisement

The synopsis of the documentary reads, “The Honorable Shyne’ tells the remarkable story of Moses ‘Shyne’ Barrow. The Grammy Award-winning musician who turned politician.”

“As a rising star in the late 1990s, Shyne’s promising rap career was cut short after he was charged in a high-profile New York nightclub shooting, along with rap impresario Sean ‘Puffy’ Combs,” the synopsis added.

“After prison, relocated to Belize, where he transitioned from music to politics, ultimately becoming the Leader of the Opposition Party. His journey is one of redemption, resilience, and transformation. And follows him as he “navigates fame, incarceration, and a return home to Belize,” the synopsis continued.

via: Hot97

Advertisement

You can watch the full interview below.