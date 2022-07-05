Shocked Fans React to Wendy Williams' YouTube Channel Getting Deleted [Photos]

The Wendy Williams Show’s internet presence appears to have disappeared overnight, causing dismay for the talk show’s fans.

Fans are outraged after Wendy Williams’ legacy has seemingly been erased online. For decades, Williams has reigned supreme as one of the top radio and television personalities and although she’s undoubtedly ruffled some feathers along the way, she has solidified herself as an industry heavy-hitter. But shortly after her show’s cancellation, the memories and achievements vanished from her brand’s online platforms.

Over the weekend, fans began to notice that her Instagram handle, @WendyShow, now says, “User not found.” If you happened to be looking up one of your favorite interviews from the host on YouTube, good luck finding it. That account is gone as well. The same can be said for the show’s official website, which now displays an “Error” message. The production company’s page is also up for grabs under a Go Daddy auction. After a successful 13-season run, a series of health issues (including Graves disease, COVID and lymphedema) caused Williams to take a step back. While executives dabbled with guest hosts for a while, fans hoped for a safe and speedy return from Williams. Now, fans can’t even relive their favorite moments.

“They are trying to erase Wendy Williams’ legacy right in front of our eyes. They know her YouTube channel is our last memory of her iconic talk show. There is no good reason for her to delete her channel,” one person tweeted. Another fan mentioned how college students should be able to study Williams’ interviews from past shows. “Media and communications students should be able to watch Wendy Williams’ show from as [far] back as her [first] week in 2008. It’s not making sense why the YouTube channel had to be taken down,” they said. One user suggested where the footage should have been stored: “Sorry, but the entire Wendy Williams YouTube channel should have been archived in the Library of Congress.”

The final episode of “The Wendy Williams Show” aired on June 17. As we wait for Williams’ next move, it’s clear that her show will be missed. “I can’t believe they deleted the Wendy Williams show profile on YouTube. They just removed historic archive footage of a show that ran in [three] decades. Late 2000s, 2010s, and early 2020s. I can’t believe it. However you feel about Wendy, this is awful,” a fan said.

They are trying to erase Wendy Williams' legacy right in front of our eyes. They know her YouTube channel is our last memory of her iconic talk show. There is no good reason for her to delete her channel. — ?????. (@MJFINESSELOVER) July 4, 2022

The Wendy Williams Show YouTube channel being deleted on the 4th of July is almost fitting. It’s the last straw of the current downfall of America. I’m in shambles. — Daniel Preda (@MisterPreda) July 5, 2022

They are literally reading a black woman’s legacy. #WendyWilliamsShow it's pissing me off. Media and communications students should be able to watch Wendy Williams show from as fR back as her 1st week in 2008. It's not making sense why the youtube channel had to be taken down — HowYSeeItPodcast (@HowYSeeIt) July 5, 2022

So… they booted Wendy Williams from her show that she worked nearly 14 years to build, deleted its official YouTube, and social media accounts… This is why ownership becomes important because I can’t believe they’re pissing all over her legacy like this. pic.twitter.com/Glt7Bwz97A — KenBarbie™ (@itsKenBarbie) July 5, 2022

All of the #WendyWilliams social media platforms have been disabled except for Instagram — for now. I can’t believe the Wendy YouTube is gone. This isn’t right. The legendary #WendyAfterShow deserved to live forever. — Ayden (@ayden_24_) June 30, 2022

Not them taking Wendy Williams YouTube channel down ? I’m sick pic.twitter.com/z8jsz7FoKs — giveon’s mic tap (@heyjohnnyb_) July 3, 2022

Y’all really got me fawked up! Why would y’all delete Wendy Williams YouTube page. That’s the only memory we have of the show — Ruddest Little Barb (@LordeMinic) July 5, 2022

Not them deleting the Wendy Williams YouTube channel and acting like her show never existed. ? Debmar Mercury is trash. Unless there is something legal going on that we're unaware of, there was no reason to delete that channel. — ginger spice ?? (@AyeEmCee) July 4, 2022

They have erased Wendy Williams from YouTube pic.twitter.com/iU3n3tYrDm — Omar ? (@DarkSkinnedPrue) July 4, 2022

It actually saddens me that they deleted the channel & removed ALL Wendy Williams Show account videos, from YouTube. Some of my favorite interviews were on there ?? — hmm.. (@ItsKedaLove) July 5, 2022

The fact that they deleted the Wendy Williams YouTube Channel is insane but they also went after her Instagram too. ? pic.twitter.com/v4lRscEkPK — UMA (@mahani0) July 5, 2022

I can’t believe they deleted the Wendy Williams show profile on YouTube. They just removed historic archive footage of a show that ran in 3 decades. Late 2000s, 2010s, and early 2020s. I can’t believe it. However you feel about Wendy, this is awful. pic.twitter.com/rj7nGYMpHm — Looking for Wonderland. (@Schoollover) July 5, 2022

sorry but the entire wendy williams youtube channel should have been archived in the library of congress!! https://t.co/wHCeD8vUXq — Azula’s Therapist (@ohgodjohnwhy) July 4, 2022

no more wendy williams aftershows on youtube… this may be your biggest crime yet wells fargo — aléx (@istilldk) July 5, 2022

wendy williams youtube channel deleted… this is like when the notre dame burned down except it actually matters — kaz (@kazamafraz) July 5, 2022