2 Police Officers Shot During Philadelphia July Fourth Fireworks Show [Video]

Tragedy struck at another Fourth of July shooting Monday evening (July 4).

via: Complex

Two police officers were shot and injured during a July Fourth celebration in Philadelphia, NBC News reports. Both officers were taken to a local hospital and are in stable conditions.

Several people ran from the Benjamin Franklin Parkway as police responded to reports of officers being shot near the Philadelphia Museum of Art. NBC10 has reporters at the scene covering this developing story. https://t.co/ENHBeVda4k pic.twitter.com/QNxDlIpCKR — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) July 5, 2022

Video from the shooting shows thousands of people fleeing the scene, which unfolded in the city’s Fairmount Street-Art Museum area. Fireworks can be seen going off in the background.

“I didn’t hear the shots, but the cops were like, ‘Run, run, run,’” a woman told Philly’s NBC10.

This is the scene in Philadelphia during reported active shooter during firework show tonight. We need to stop debating and start acting on gun safety. All Americans- left and right do not want gun violence to continue. It doesn’t have to be this way. pic.twitter.com/exp5DGoAYJ — David Hogg ?? (@davidhogg111) July 5, 2022

Per NBC News, no one is currrently in custody.

The shooting comes just hours after a mass shooting took place in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park. It resulted in the death of five people and at over 30 who were wounded. A suspect has since been arrested.