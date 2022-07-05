  1. Home
2 Police Officers Shot During Philadelphia July Fourth Fireworks Show [Video]

July 05, 2022 10:42 AM PST

Tragedy struck at another Fourth of July shooting Monday evening (July 4).

via: Complex

Two police officers were shot and injured during a July Fourth celebration in Philadelphia, NBC News reports. Both officers were taken to a local hospital and are in stable conditions.

Video from the shooting shows thousands of people fleeing the scene, which unfolded in the city’s Fairmount Street-Art Museum area. Fireworks can be seen going off in the background.

“I didn’t hear the shots, but the cops were like, ‘Run, run, run,’” a woman told Philly’s NBC10.

Per NBC News, no one is currrently in custody.

The shooting comes just hours after a mass shooting took place in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park. It resulted in the death of five people and at over 30 who were wounded. A suspect has since been arrested.

