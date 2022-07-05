Travis Scott Stopped Fans Dangling From A Lighting Truss During His Coney Island Walls Performance

In the beginning of an extensive festival run this year Travis Scott performed at the Coney Art Walls in Coney Island this past weekend. Opening for Meek Mill, he took the stage, and in a near repeat of events from a 2017 show at New York’s Terminal 5, chaos ensued.

via: Fader

Perhaps the artist least likely to tolerate any potential lawsuit-inspiring behavior is Travis Scott. A crowd crush at his Astroworld Festival in 2021 left 10 people dead and hundreds injured, and the resulting suits target Scott and the event’s promoter Live Nation. Scott is carefully making his way back into performing live again, and as TMZ points out, he opened for Meek Mill on Sunday at Coney Island Walls. The operative word is carefully: when fans began scaling the stage’s lighting rig during his set, Scott stopped the show until they climbed down.

In the video obtained by TMZ, streaming below, two individuals can be seen on top of the lighting rig during Scott’s performance of “Antidote.” Then, the video skips forward to show the fans climbing back to the ground as Scott says “We need y’all to get down.” A guy in a Spider Man costume doesn’t seem to immediately comply. Eventually, Scott tries to start performing again, but stops once more to ask the crowd to take a few steps back.

Travis Scott was scheduled to headline Day N Vegas 2022 before the festival was canceled this weekend over what organizers claimed were “logistics, timing, and production issues.” This winter he’ll headline three Primavera Sound festivals in South America.

The Astroworld events resulted in nearly 5,000 claims of injuries. Scott is currently facing several lawsuits following Astroworld, including a wrongful death suit filed by a woman who suffered a miscarriage.