Shemar Moore Welcomes First Child, A Baby Girl, With Model Jesiree Dizon

Shemar Moore is a first-time dad at the age of 52.

The actor and girlfriend, 39-year-old model Jesiree Dizon, have officially welcomed a baby girl.

A rep for Shemar shared that he “and his partner, Jesiree Dizon, are happy to announce the birth of their baby girl. The family is very happy and healthy.”

The announcement comes just weeks after Shemar revealed the pregnancy news during the taping of his appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

“I’m Shemar Moore, 52½ years old. My mother is in heaven, right now it’ll be the three-year anniversary on February 8,” he shared with the audience. “And on February 8, I’m going to make one of her dreams come true because, in real life, Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy.”

The audience burst into applause, with Jennifer congratulating the Shemar on the news, saying his mom was “smiling down on him from heaven.”

“I’m so excited. I’m sorry she can’t be here. I was worried for a while that it was a ‘that ship has sailed’ kind of thing but God had my back, and things lined up,” he said.

His episode is set to air on January 26.

Congrats to the couple!