Shemar Moore Reveals He Once Tried to Ask Alicia Keys on a Date: 'I Walked Away So Uncool' [Video]

Shemar Moore once thought he had a chance with Alicia Keys, but was ultimately rejected when he asked her out on a date.

via Page Six:

The S.W.A.T. actor appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show and recalled how he worked up the courage to ask Alicia out on a date before, very politely, being shot down by the musician.

Shemar said that the “short version of it is I saw her at the Soul Train Awards, I was in my dressing room, I looked at the monitor, there she was. This was when her song ‘Fallen’ was first blowing up. She was just getting ready to explode.”

He went on, saying that “she’s playing the piano, doing her thing, and my favorite instrument is the piano,” and he took that as a big sign.

“Fast forward about four months, she’s having a listening party here in L.A. I go up on the rooftop, I get up the nerve, I go, ‘Hey Alicia, check this out, you’re wonderful, piano’s amazing, I don’t know what your man situation’s like, but if you’re ever in L.A. I’d love to take you for a drink,’” he said of how he approached her.

Alicia did let him down easy.

“She goes, ‘Check this out son, I respect your flirt game, but my man situation is handled.’ I walked away so uncool,” Shemar added.

Earlier this week, Shemar and his partner, actress/model Jesiree Dizon, welcomed their first child together.

Watch the clip below.