Shannon Sharpe Responds After the Internet Clowns His ‘First Take’ Makeup

Shannon Sharpe was casket sharp during a recent episode of ESPN’s ‘First Take’ and the internet had a field day.

via Complex:

A popular parody account dedicated to Shannon took to Twitter to claim Sharpe’s heavy makeup had him looking like Randy Jackson, while another user compared his appearance to Little Richard.

After catching wind of the discourse, Shannon hopped on Twitter to clarify why his makeup appeared to be a little overboard on Monday’s episode. According to Sharpe, it was the makeup artist’s first time working with him, though he did admit “it was a little heavy.”

“Appreciate the concern over my makeup this morning on @FirstTake,” he wrote. “This was her 1st time doing my makeup and it was a little heavy. My appearance is important [but] not as important as my takes. Hopefully, the takes were gr8 as usual #LipSparringChamp #BestDressed.”

When a user said “that girl is finished,” Sharpe shut them down, writing, “No she isn’t. She’ll get better with my makeup. Isn’t the end of the world.”

After spending nearly seven years on FS1’s Undisputed—which he hosted alongside Skip Bayless since the show’s launch in 2016—Sharpe left the network for ESPN, where he now appears on First Take on Mondays and Tuesdays.

During a recent appearance on Joe Budden’s podcast, Sharpe’s new co-host on First Take, Stephen A. Smith, claimed Sharpe was pushed out of his role on Undipusted due to tensions with Skip Bayless, which Sharpe previously shed light on last month.

“He was pushed out,” Smith said. “He didn’t want to leave. He was notified that [his] services would no longer be needed.”

See his response to the jokes below.

Appreciate the concern over my makeup this morning on @FirstTake. This was her 1st time doing my makeup and it was a little heavy. My appearance is important not as important as my takes. Hopefully, the takes were gr8 as usual. #LipSparringChamp #BestDressed #Espn — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) October 16, 2023

No she isn’t. She’ll get better with my makeup. Isn’t the end of the world https://t.co/rj4jLoyHtK — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) October 16, 2023

I’ll live and still extremely blessed https://t.co/CKA9Fmsqsy — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) October 16, 2023