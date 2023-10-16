Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann List Georgia Mansion for $6 Million as Bitter Divorce War Heats Up

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann are in a giant money hole, but their house is worth millions.

Zolciak and Biermann — currently locked in a heated divorce battle — put the family home with seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms on the market Monday. The hike increase is significant, considering the estranged couple bought the infamous property in 2012 for just $880k.

According to the listing, the house was built in 2008 and features a six-car garage, a 500-bottle climate-controlled walk-in wine cellar, a home theater, an arcade room, a gym with a private massage room, and much more.

Zolciak and Biermann’s property sits on over 1.78 acres and is located on a golf course. It has views of the lake and has an indoor and outdoor pool while touting total privacy. No expense was spared on the reality stars’ home.

The mansion was heavily featured on RHOA and Don’t Be Tardy. It’s also been heavily centered around several police visits lately.

The Georgia home was set to go into foreclosure next month; however, the money-troubled exes are getting a headstart on the sale — most likely to avoid being lowballed at auction.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Biermann begged the judge to let them offload the property, with the ex-NFL player’s attorney, Marlys A. Bergstrom, telling us that “selling is crucial” as “he doesn’t have sufficient funds to get another place.”

Biermann filed for divorce a second time on August 24. Their split has been volatile, with accusations of gambling addiction, drug use, and abuse.

RadarOnline.com obtained 911 audio and body camera footage from several instances when the police responded to the residence.

“That is why selling the home is so critical, so the parties can get out from under the same roof,” Bergstrom explained to us. “If they don’t they’ll be stuck and have to remain in the marital residence and that is not a good situation for anyone, particularly the children.”

Zolciak still held out hope that Biermann would pull his divorce filing for a second time, revealing they are still intimate — but RadarOnline.com was told that he was still “moving forward” to their marriage for good.

