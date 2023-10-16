Halle Bailey and DDG Spotted Out and About in Santa Monica, Fueling Pregnancy Rumors [Photos]

We’re not ones to be all up in anyone’s womb, but our eyes certainly aren’t deceiving us.

Halle Bailey and boyfriend DDG were pictured out and about in Santa Monica, California, and not only do they look happy — they look like they’re expecting.

It has been rumored for months that Halle’s pregnant, but she’s been doing a pretty decent job of keeping everyone guessing and out of her business.

Thanks to these photos first made public by The Shade Room, the cat is clearly out of the bag.

We’ll hold off on congratulating the pair until they’re ready to make an official announcement.