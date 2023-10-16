Jim Jones Asks for Proof of Jada Pinkett Smith's Drug-Dealing Past, Calls on 'Fiends' and 'Crackheads' to Verify [Video]

Calling all “crackheads” in the Baltimore area!

Jim Jones is asking for anyone who has…intimate…knowledge of Jada Pinkett Smith selling drugs as a teenager to come forward.

via Complex:

During a recent interview with People magazine, Jada shed light on her experience being a young drug dealer while growing up in Baltimore.

“I knew that anything that I needed was something I needed to provide for,” Jada shared. “I decided to sell drugs.”

“Growing up, the drug dealers were the ones that had affluence,” she added. “That’s what we readily saw as success. And so for me, considering my circumstances at the time, my mother was not doing well. She was a high-functioning heroin addict. We didn’t have the things that we should have. The home we lived in was not taken care of.”

On Sunday, Jones took to Instagram to question Jada’s comments, suggesting that the public needs to find “some fiends that can verify.”

“If you sold crack in the nineties, nine times out of ten, there’s still some crackheads in the neighbourhood that can vouch that you were selling that butter,” Jones said. “I don’t know where Jada grew up at, but we need to go check and see if they got some fiends that can verify, validify that she was selling that she had that butter on the block for sale.”

See Jim speak on it below.

