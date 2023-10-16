Pink Denies Flying Israeli Flags at Her Concerts Following Hamas Attacks: 'I Am Human. I Believe in Peace'

Pink wants to set the record straight — she’s not flying Israeli flags at her concert despite what some on social media believe.

The pop star, 44, posted to X(formerly Twitter) on Sunday night to deny those claims in what she says is a “controversial” post.

“This post will be controversial for some. At this point, breathing is controversial. I am getting many threats because people mistakenly believe I am flying Israeli flags in my show. I am not,” the “Never Gonna Not Dance Again” performer wrote on the social media platform.

She continued: “I have been using Poi flags since the beginning of this tour. These were used many, many years ago by the M?ori people in New Zealand and because they and the M?ori people are beautiful to me, we use them. I do not fly flags in my show in support of anything or anyone except the rainbow flag. That will remain my position.

“I am a human. I believe in peace. Equality. Love. I am deeply saddened by the state of the world. I pray for all of u,” she concluded.

According to Stuff New Zealand, Pink’s dancers flying blue and white “poi” flags on long poles mirror YouTube videos of “flag poi spinning,” where people wave colorful fabric tied to sticks.

P!nk’s latest social media post refers to a certain part of her Summer Carnival Tour that has been happening since June per Billboard, which was months before Hamas invaded Israel in a terror attack that resulted in the deaths of more than 1,300 people, including 260 attendees at a music festival, according to the AP.

The Summer Carnival tour launched in Europe in early June and hit North America on July 28. In August, Pink achieved a milestone on the tour in Milwaukee, as she became the first woman to headline a stadium in the state.

“It means the world to me. It is never lost on me. We aren’t the cool kids, Thank God. We’re just gritty, magnificent humans, doing our best,” Pink wrote in a statement on Instagram at the time. “Thank you for letting me in.”

