Shannon Sharpe Purportedly Threatens to ‘Choke the S–t’ Out of Rape Accuser in Damning Audio She Released on Heels of $50M Lawsuit

BY: Walker Published 9 hours ago

The woman accusing Shannon Sharpe of rape has now released audio of a conversation she says she had with the Pro Football Hall of Famer … and in it, Sharpe can be heard telling her he’s “going to f***ing choke the shit out” of her.

The “Club Shay Shay” host, 56, can be purportedly heard asking the woman — who recently sued him for $50 million for rape and battery — “You want to be a d–k to me now?,” prompting her to reply, “Don’t manipulate me.”

A man the accuser claims is Sharpe then allegedly responds, “Lord have mercy. If you say that word one more time, I will f–king choke the s–t out of you when I see you. … Thank you.”

Advertisement

The woman appears to tell Sharpe she does not “want to be choked,” to which he purportedly tells her, “Yes, you do.”

Page Six cannot independently confirm the authenticity of the undated clip or whether it is Sharpe in the audio. It is also not clear whether the audio represents a complete conversation between her and Sharpe, or in what context the conversation occurred.

We have reached out to the former NFL star’s reps for comment but did not immediately hear back.

However, in a video posted on Instagram Tuesday, he claimed, the accuser’s allegations are a “shakedown” and accused her lawyer, Tony Buzbee, of “orchestrating” the entire ordeal and trying to “manipulate” the media.

Advertisement

“That video should actually be 10 minutes or so,” Sharpe claimed before telling Buzbee, “Hey, Tony instead of releasing your edit, put the whole video out. I don’t have it or I would myself.”

Sharpe has also vehemently denied the rape allegations his accuser made in her lawsuit earlier this week.

The damning audio surfaced after Sharpe released a series of X-rated texts in an apparent effort to prove his innocence after the woman, identified only as Jane Doe in her suit, accused him of sexually assaulting her multiple times at the end of 2024 and the beginning of 2025.

She claimed they had met at a Los Angeles gym when she was 20 and the Hall of Famer was in his 50s, and they began a consensual relationship that allegedly turned controlling and abusive.

Advertisement

“He demanded complete control over her time and body, expecting her to be at his house on his schedule, at his command, whenever he called,” Buzbee claimed in court documents filed Sunday.

Doe allegedly once got into a dispute with Sharpe when his firearm was visibly in the room — which “frightened” her.

The former athlete’s attorneys said Monday that the complaint was “filled with lies, distortions and misrepresentations” and, in an attempt to show the nature of their relationship, shared with the public a text from May 5, 2023, that read, “Tie me up like this & f–k me,” to which Sharpe replied, “IF* I knew how to I would.”

Each text released occurred before the alleged rape at issue in the case; the attached audio reveals the nature of Sharpe’s relationship with Jane Doe immediately prior to the alleged assault,” Buzbee now tells Page Six.

Advertisement

In response to Sharpe’s lawyers revealing Doe’s identity to the public, her attorney adds, “Doxing and trying to humiliate or discredit Jane Doe won’t deter her from pursuing justice in court.”

Buzbee continues, “The statement from Sharpe’s newest lawyer falsely accuses Ms. Jane Doe of editing a video — a claim that is not only demonstrably false, but also desperate. The lawyer also suggests Ms. Doe refused to make the video available to Mr. Sharpe. Again, this assertion is easily proven untrue. “

He claims Sharpe has switched lawyers several times throughout a period of mediation they had in February and claims Doe ultimately “refused the hefty sum offered by Sharpe and instead filed this case” Sunday night.

Buzbee notes that the contents of the audio provided are “certainly not sexual,” adding, “They are not playful. They are instead disturbing, aggressive and dangerous.

Advertisement

He further claims Sharpe’s conduct caused his client “to escape from him by leaving Nevada and blocking all contact with him.”

Buzbee concludes by alleging, “Mr. Sharpe’s aggressive approach will instead have the opposite effect. Ms. Doe is not afraid of the truth — she relies upon it.”

via: Page Six