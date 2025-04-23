Shannon Sharpe Previously Offered Assault Accuser ‘At Least’ $10 Million To Settle Case

BY: Walker Published 4 hours ago

On one hand, attorney Lanny Davis has launched an aggressive defense of Hall of Fame tight end and media personality Shannon Sharpe. On the other hand, Davis has confirmed that Sharpe has made a very significant financial offer to the plaintiff.

According to Sharpe’s lawyer, the Hall of Fame football player offered his rape accuser $10 million before she officially filed her lawsuit.

During a press conference, Davis, Shannon Sharpe’s representative, provided more clarification surrounding the $50 million suit filed against his client for allegedly assaulting Gabriella Zuniga.

During a press conference, Davis shared more details surrounding Sharpe and the $50 million lawsuit filed against him by a woman with whom he’s been sexually involved in the past.

According to Davis, Sharpe, who played in the NFL for the Denver Broncos, offered Zuniga “at least $10 million” to settle the case before she filed it.

He went on to say that Sharpe, host of the popular sports podcast “Nightcap,” had mediation conversations with Zuniga about the potential case; however, they halted “within the last month or so.”

Davis said Zuniga “suddenly, without warning, walked away from our offer.” He later added that the filing was a “big surprise.”

On Monday, April 21, news broke that Zuniga (listed as “Jane Doe”) filed a $50 million lawsuit against Sharpe, alleging the NFL player assaulted and battered her. Tony Buzbee, a famed attorney known for his dismissed lawsuit against Jay-Z, is representing her.

In the suit, she detailed the beginning of their relationship, which she said originated at a Los Angeles gym when she was 20 years old.

Eventually, according to the documents, Sharpe’s alleged relationship with Zuniga became controlling and abusive.

“He demanded complete control over her time and body,” Buzbee wrote on behalf of his client, “expecting her to be at his house on his schedule, at his command, whenever he called.”

But that’s not all.

The legal documents also claim the NFL player and media personality allegedly threatened to “k-ll” Zuniga when he learned she was attempting to share her location with people on her phone.

The suit read, “The moment he realized what she was doing, he grabbed her by the neck and told her, ‘If you ever do that again, I will f-cking kill you.'”

As the filing went on, Zuniga claimed Sharpe allegedly raped her after she attempted to end their relationship following his infamous sex scandal on Instagram in 2024.

In the documents, Zuniga said Sharpe forced himself on her “while she was crying and sobbing.”

She added that Sharpe allegedly raped her again in January 2025 after allegedly promising to deliver holiday gifts to her residence.

On April 22, Buzbee provided TMZ with an audio recording from Zuniga, which she claimed features her having a conversation with Sharpe.

During the call, a female voice, presumed to be Zuniga, can be heard saying, “I don’t know. Anything I say, you’re just gonna, like, get mad at me and you’re just gonna hang up on me.”

Moments later, a male voice, which Zuniga and Buzbee alleged was Sharpe, said, “I’m not going to hang up on you. It is what it is.”

Later, the male voice told the woman on the line that she was likely going to start being a “d-ck to me now,” which urged her to tell him not to “manipulate me.”

That’s when things turned ugly.

The male voice replied: “Oh, lord, have mercy. If you say that word one more time, I’m gonna f-cking choke the sh-t out of you when I see you.”

The female voice said, “I don’t wanna be choked,” to which the male caller said, “Yes, you do. I don’t think you have a choice in the matter.”

via: The Blast